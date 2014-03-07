BRIEF-Yaoko is likely to report group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
* Yaoko is likely to report a group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
March 7 Boohoo.Com Ltd : * Announcement of placing details and admission to AIM * Successful placing to raise £300 million * Market capitalisation of £560 million at placing price * Trading starts 14 March 2014 on AIM * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
WASHINGTON, May 1 A federal appeals court on Monday declined to rehear a challenge to the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" rules requiring internet providers to guarantee equal access to all websites.