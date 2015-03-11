March 11 Boohoo.Com Plc

* Two months to 28th February 2015 revenue up 22% (24% CER)

* Gross margin approximately 58%, reflecting January sale

* 3M active customers, up 29% on prior year

* Focus on conversion and profit margin during period ahead of accelerating marketing spend into spring/summer 2015 season

* £54m cash on balance sheet at year end

* Group EBITDA margins are expected to be in line with previous guidance of approximately 10% for year

* Will be seeking authorisation to buy back up to 10% of issued share capital to be approved at next AGM