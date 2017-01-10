LONDON Jan 10 British online fashion retailer Boohoo.com raised its annual sales guidance after strong demand in the U.S. and on robust trading from Black Friday promotions, issuing its latest in a string of upgrades over the last six months.

The firm, which designs, sources and sells own-brand clothing to a core market of 16-24 year-olds in Britain and globally, said on Tuesday it now expected revenue growth for the 12 months ended Feb. 28 to be between 43 and 45 percent, up from previous guidance of between 38 and 42 percent.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)