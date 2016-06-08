June 8 Boohoo.com Plc, a British online
fashion retailer, nudged up its full-year sales forecast on
Wednesday, after a rise in new customers helped first-quarter
revenue beat its expectations.
The company, which sells own-brand clothing, shoes and
accessories online to a core market of 16-24-year-olds, said
revenue rose 41 percent year-on-year to 58.2 million pounds
($84.7 million) in the three months ended May 31.
EBITDA margins would be in line with last year, as
Boohoo.com planned to invest to bring new customers on board and
grow internationally, the company said.
($1 = 0.6876 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)