(Adds dropped word 'forecast' in paragraph 1)

Aug 9 British online fashion retailer Boohoo.com Plc raised its full-year sales growth forecast for the second time this year due to robust demand through the summer and spring seasons.

The company which designs, sources, markets and sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories raised its sales growth forecast to between 28-33 percent from a range of 25-30 percent announced in June. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)