LONDON Jan 7 Boohoo.com, the British
own brand online fashion retailer, said it expected full-year
earnings to fall below forecasts after a marketing push failed
to bolster sales amid vast industry promotions.
The company, which floated on the London stock exchange last
March, said it now expected revenue growth for the second half
of the year to be in line with the 25 percent rise achieved in
the four months to Dec. 31.
The group's full-year core earnings margin is also expected
to be in line with the first half at 10 percent, the firm said.
Before Wednesday's announcement the group was on average
expected to post a full-year pretax profit of 17.3 million
pounds ($26.2 million).
($1 = 0.6605 pounds)
