LONDON Jan 7 Boohoo.com, the British own brand online fashion retailer, said it expected full-year earnings to fall below forecasts after a marketing push failed to bolster sales amid vast industry promotions.

The company, which floated on the London stock exchange last March, said it now expected revenue growth for the second half of the year to be in line with the 25 percent rise achieved in the four months to Dec. 31.

The group's full-year core earnings margin is also expected to be in line with the first half at 10 percent, the firm said.

Before Wednesday's announcement the group was on average expected to post a full-year pretax profit of 17.3 million pounds ($26.2 million).

