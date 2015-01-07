* Sees second-half revenue growth at 25 pct, below f'casts
* Marketing push undone by industry promotions
* Analysts cut FY pretax profit forecast by 26 pct
* Shares fall as much as 45 pct
(Writes through, adds comment)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Jan 7 Shares in British online fashion
retailer Boohoo.com plunged by almost half on Wednesday
after fierce discounts across the industry hit sales and forced
it to slash full-year profit forecasts.
The company, which listed on the stock market in March,
blamed price cuts by high street rivals looking to shift jumpers
and coats following a warm autumn season for slowing demand in
the run-up to Christmas.
Analysts said the firm may have also suffered from its
weaker profile compared with more established rival ASOS
, warnings of delayed courier deliveries in the run up
to Christmas and the fact it cannot offer shoppers a place to
collect goods, with a "click and collect" option.
Many web retailers like Boohoo are counting on rapid revenue
growth to counter big investments in their businesses. But their
competitive edge has been softened as traditional stores such as
Topshop and Debenhams have upped their online game, with
improved websites and mobile platforms.
Click and collect - where goods bought online can be
collected in shops - has become an increasingly popular element
of retailers' web offerings in Britain. Department stores John
Lewis and House of Fraser this week both reported strong trading
helped by click and collect demand.
Shares in Boohoo.com, which designs, sources, markets and
sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories through its
website to a core market of 16-24 year-old consumers in the UK
and globally, fell as much as 45 percent in early trading.
One of a number of retail floats last year, they were
trading at 23.75 pence at 0956 GMT, down 38 percent on the day
and 72 percent below a high of 85p in March.
News of the profit warning also sent shares in larger rivals
ASOS and Zalando down 2.2 percent and 5.2 percent
respectively.
"A retail backdrop that was impacted by unseasonal weather
in the third quarter, crystallised a heavily promotional
backdrop, negating some of Boohoo's competitive advantage and
perhaps exposing the early-stage nature of the brand," analysts
at Jefferies said, forecasting big cuts to market expectations.
Boohoo said revenue growth in the second half of its fiscal
year - which runs to the end of February - would now be in line
with a 25 percent rise achieved in the four months to Dec. 31,
well below market forecasts for a big boost from a marketing
push launched in October.
Its full-year core earnings margin is also expected to
remain at 10 percent, compared to expectations of 12.5 percent.
In the UK, its biggest market, sales growth slowed from 47
percent in the first half to 25 percent for the four months.
Analysts at Investec pushed their full-year pretax profit
forecast down 26 percent to 11.8 million pounds ($17.87
million). That compared to a consensus of 17.3 million pounds
before Wednesday's announcement, according to Reuters data.
($1 = 0.6603 pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and Pravin Char)