STOCKHOLM Dec 17 Stieg Larsson's blockbuster
"Millennium" trilogy of thrillers is to be given a sequel
written by Swedish author David Lagercrantz, Swedish publisher
Norstedts said on Tuesday.
The books by the late author have sold more than 75 million
copies in 50 countries, with the first, "The Girl with the
Dragon Tattoo", being made into a Hollywood film with Daniel
Craig and Rooney Mara in 2011.
The publishers were tight-lipped about where the story would
take the main characters - investigative journalist Mikael
Blomkvist and the tattooed young hacker Lisbeth Salander - and
would only say that they would return in the book, due for
release in August 2015.
Lagercrantz co-authored the autobiography of Swedish
football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, "I am Zlatan", which was
released in 2011.
"Obviously we are hugely excited," Norstedts Managing
Director Eva Gedin told Reuters. "We believe we have found a
quite superb author for this project."
Larsson's books became a sensation after the first one was
published in mid-2005, with the Swedish title "Men Who Hate
Women", which became "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" when it
was later published in English.
The two other books, "The Girl Who Played with Fire" and
"The Girl Who Kicked The Hornets' Nest" completed the
best-selling trilogy.
Larsson died from a heart attack in 2004.
