May 18 Alexander Panos, a former general partner and managing director at private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners, said he launched a private investment firm specializing in the branded consumer products sector.

The firm, Bookend Capital LLC, will be based in New York, Panos said in a statement on Monday.

Bookend Capital plans to invest $5 million-$30 million per transaction in food, beverage, beauty and apparel companies. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)