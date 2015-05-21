* To buy Londis and Budgens chains for 40 mln stg in cash
* Deal will expand network of grocery and convenience stores
* Londis and Budgens strong in London, southeast England
* Booker shares up more than 11 pct; top FTSE-250 gainer
May 21 Booker Group Plc, Britain's
biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, has agreed to buy the Londis
and Budgens chains to expand its network of grocery and
convenience stores and tap into changing consumer habits.
Booker said it would pay 40 million pounds ($62.2 million)
in cash to buy the two chains from the Musgrave Group, a
privately owned Irish food wholesaler.
Booker's stock rose more than 11 percent to become the top
gainer on London's FTSE-250 Midcap Index on Thursday.
British consumers are shopping around for the best prices,
buying little and often and increasingly opting for convenience
stores or online shopping, rather than large out-of-town sites.
Amid an industry price war, the acquisition will help Booker
to lower prices and compete better with the country's big four
supermarkets as they grow their own convenience store networks.
"We've seen for 60 years that the supermarket format was
very strong. Now we're seeing that the consumer is voting with
their feet," Booker Chief Executive Charles Wilson told Reuters.
"Independent convenience stores are doing a much better job."
The number of convenience stores in the UK grew 1.3 percent
in the year to April, according to market research firm IGD. The
biggest growth came from "convenience multiples", a category
that includes Tesco Express, Sainsbury's Local and McColls.
Booker's existing Premier and Family Shopper brands are
spread mostly throughout northern Britain and the Midlands. The
company's acquisition of Londis and Budgens will give it a
bigger retail presence in London and southeast England.
Wilson said the company would retain these brands and
develop an "under-utilised" supply chain network to deliver
fresh and chilled goods to its stores.
"If we can use the Londis and Budgens trucks to deliver to
the Premiers, that significantly improves the efficiency," he
said.
Budgens was founded in 1872, before Tesco and just three
years after Sainsbury's. Its 167 neighbourhood supermarkets and
stores, some of which can be found on petrol station forecourts,
had sales of 329 million pounds last year.
Londis was set up in 1959 by a group of independent retail
grocers. It has 1,630 convenience stores and had sales of 504
million pounds in 2014.
Booker, which on Thursday reported a 17 percent rise in
full-year operating profit, expects the acquisition to start
adding to profit in the second full year after
completion.
Its shares were up 10 percent at 167.12 pence at 1045 GMT.
($1 = 0.6436 pounds)
