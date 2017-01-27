LONDON Jan 27 Britain's biggest supermarket
Tesco said it would buy the country's largest cash and
carry wholesale supplier Booker in a recommended share
and cash merger which valued Booker at about 3.7 billion pounds
($4.64 billion).
"This merger with Booker will further enhance Tesco's growth
prospects by creating the UK's leading food business with
combined expertise in retail, wholesale, supply chain and
digital," Tesco CEO Dave Lewis said in a statement on Friday.
Tesco said the deal, which represents a value of 205.3 pence
per Booker share, a premium of 12 percent on Thursday's closing
price, would result in Booker shareholders owning about 16
percent of the combined group.
($1 = 0.7977 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)