Sept 2 Metro AG will sell its stake in
Britain's biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, Booker Group Plc
, as the German retailer looks to reinvest capital and
trim debt.
The company will sell its about 9 percent holding, or about
156.6 million shares, through a placement, JPMorgan Cazenove,
the sole bookrunner on the deal, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Metro, which runs Europe's largest consumer electronics
chain Media-Saturn as well as Real hypermarkets and Kaufhof
department stores in Germany, will continue its strategic
partnership with Booker.
The German company became the largest shareholder in Booker
in May 2012 when it sold its loss-making British cash-and-carry
operations to Booker in a 140 million pound ($231 million) deal.
(reut.rs/1CmRFcV)
Shares in Booker, which supplies to caterers, convenience
stores, restaurants and pubs in the UK, closed at 135.3 pence on
the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6061 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore)