May 22 Booker Group Plc, Britain's
biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, reported about 33 percent
rise in full-year profit helped by an increase in non-tobacco
products sales to independent retailers and caterers.
Pretax profit rose to 122.1 million pounds ($206.1 million
in the 52 weeks to March 28 from 92.1 million pounds a year
earlier.
Booker, which runs 172 branches supplying grocery, spirits,
tobacco and non-food items to caterers, convenience stores,
restaurants and pubs, said trading in the first seven weeks of
the current financial year was ahead of last year.
($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)