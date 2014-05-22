May 22 Booker Group Plc, Britain's biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, reported about 33 percent rise in full-year profit helped by an increase in non-tobacco products sales to independent retailers and caterers.

Pretax profit rose to 122.1 million pounds ($206.1 million in the 52 weeks to March 28 from 92.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Booker, which runs 172 branches supplying grocery, spirits, tobacco and non-food items to caterers, convenience stores, restaurants and pubs, said trading in the first seven weeks of the current financial year was ahead of last year. ($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)