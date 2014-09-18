UPDATE 1-Canon raises annual profit outlook on Toshiba medical unit acquisition
* Not considering bidding for Toshiba chip unit -CFO (Adds CFO comments on existing businesses, Toshiba chip sale)
Sept 18 Booker Group Plc, Britain's biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, said second-quarter sales rose marginally, helped by its non-tobacco business.
Total sales, including Makro, rose 0.1 percent, said the Wellingborough, Northamptonshire-based company.
Booker's non-tobacco like-for-like sales rose 3.1 percent in the quarter, while Makro's non-tobacco like-for-like sales fell 10.8 percent as the company continued to dispose of unprofitable assets.
Booker runs 172 branches supplying grocery, spirits, tobacco and non-food items to caterers, convenience stores, restaurants and pubs in the UK. Non-tobacco sales contributes over 60 percent of Booker's total sales. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Not considering bidding for Toshiba chip unit -CFO (Adds CFO comments on existing businesses, Toshiba chip sale)
LONDON, April 26 The number of senior managers at the BBC earning more than 150,000 pounds ($192,555) a year has risen despite a promise by the publicly-funded broadcaster to cut the figure by a fifth, Britain's spending watchdog said on Wednesday.