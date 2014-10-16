Oct 16 Booker Group Plc, Britain's
biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, reported a nearly 2 percent
rise in first-half sales and said trading in the first four
weeks of the second half was ahead of the same period last year.
The Wellingborough-based company said it was on track to
meet its plans for the year.
Total sales for the first half rose to 2.3 billion pounds
($3.67 billion) for the 24 weeks ended Sept. 12 from 2.2 billion
pounds a year earlier, the company said.
Booker's like-for-like sales excluding Makro were up 2.4
percent. The company acquired German cash-and-carry business
Makro in 2012.
Booker, which runs 172 branches supplying grocery, spirits,
tobacco and non-food items to caterers, convenience stores,
restaurants and pubs in the UK, said pretax profit before
exceptionals jumped 16 percent to 67.4 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6264 British pound)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Noor Zainab Hussain in
Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)