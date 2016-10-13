Oct 13 Booker Group Plc, Britain's
biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, said tobacco sales for the 24
weeks to Sept. 9 were down 5.6 percent, hurt by a ban on small
stores displaying tobacco products.
** The wholesaler, which now owns Budgens and Londis, said
total sales for the period were up 13 percent to 2.5 billion
pounds ($3.11 billion)
** Booker, which offers a range of grocery, tobacco,
alcoholic products, said profit before tax for the period grew 9
percent to 81 million pounds.
** Sees challenging consumer and market environment
persisting through the coming year.
** Internet sales jumped 10 percent to 506 million pounds
($1 = 0.8042 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)