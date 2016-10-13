(Adds analyst comment, shares)
Oct 13 Booker Group Plc, Britain's
biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler, posted a 13 percent jump in
total sales for the 24 weeks ended Sept. 9, driven by its online
business.
** Sales at Booker.co.uk, its online business, rose 10
percent to 506 million pounds($629 million).
** The company's shares rose as much as 5 percent to 184.5
pence, making them the top gainers on FTSE Mid Cap
index.
** The wholesaler, which owns Budgens and Londis grocery
chains, said total sales for the period were up 13 percent to
2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion).
** Tobacco sales fell 5.6 percent, hurt by a ban on small
stores displaying tobacco products.
** Booker, which offers a range of grocery, tobacco,
alcoholic products, said profit before tax rose 9 percent to 81
million pounds.
** "The results should demonstrate the strong business
model, attractive cash flow and further growth opportunities,"
Peel Hunt analysts said, adding they expected sales to
accelerate.
($1 = 0.80 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and
Anil D'Silva)