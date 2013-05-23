LONDON May 23 Booker Group PLC : * Booker Group Plc final dividend 2.25 pence per share * Booker Group Plc total dividend 2.63 pence per share * Booker Group Plc FY pretax profit 101.4 million STG * Booker Group Plc FY sales rose 3.5 percent to 4 billion

STG * FY like-for-like sales +3.3%: non tobacco +4.5%, tobacco +1.3% * Economy is expected to remain difficult in the year ahead and the food

wholesale market remains very competitive * Group's trading in the first seven weeks of the current financial year is

ahead of last year * Source text for Eikon: