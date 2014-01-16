S.Korea Lotte Group to combine units into holding company -Money Today
* Lotte mulling holding company to break cross-shareholding ties
Jan 16 Booker Group PLC : * Total sales in the 16 weeks, including makro, rose by 19.1% on the same
period last year. * Booker like-for-like total sales (excluding makro) were 2.0% higher with non
tobacco like-for-likes up 4.1%. * Says Booker wholesale, cash and carry division,customer numbers were up and
sales were in line with expectations. * Outlook for profits and net cash for the year remains in line with
expectations. * Source text
* Lotte mulling holding company to break cross-shareholding ties
April 21 Changchun Yidong Clutch Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/y1DwqV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)