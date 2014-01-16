Jan 16 Booker Group PLC : * Total sales in the 16 weeks, including makro, rose by 19.1% on the same

period last year. * Booker like-for-like total sales (excluding makro) were 2.0% higher with non

tobacco like-for-likes up 4.1%. * Says Booker wholesale, cash and carry division,customer numbers were up and

sales were in line with expectations. * Outlook for profits and net cash for the year remains in line with

