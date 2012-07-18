* Q1 total sales up 1.7 pct
* Non-tobacco sales up 3.9 pct, tobacco sales down 1.7 pct
* Total like-for-like sales up 1.7 pct
* Says on track to meet 2012-13 profit expectations
LONDON, July 18 Britain's biggest cash and carry
wholesaler Booker said it was on course to make profit
expectations for the 2012-13 year even though sales growth
slowed in its first quarter, dragged back by falling tobacco
sales.
The firm, which runs over 170 branches supplying convenience
stores, restaurants, pubs, schools and prisons, said on
Wednesday its total sales rose 1.7 percent in the 12 weeks to
June 22.
While non tobacco sales increased 3.9 percent, tobacco sales
fell 1.7 percent, with demand adversely impacted by a rise in
duty.
Group like-for-like sales also increased by 1.7 percent,
down from a rise of 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter of the
previous year.
Although inflation is easing British consumers are still
being squeezed by meagre wages growth and government austerity
measures designed to cut record debt.
Shares in Booker, which have increased by 20 percent over
the last six months, closed Tuesday at 87.5 pence, valuing the
business at 1.51 billion pounds ($2.35 billion).
In May Booker purchased the loss-making UK cash & carry
operations of German retailer Metro in a 140 million
pounds cash and shares deal.