BRIEF-Post holdings to acquire Weetabix in $1.76 bln deal- source
* Post Holdings to acquire Weetabix in $1.76 billion deal- source
May 22 Booker Group Plc :
* Total dividend up 22 percent to 3.2 pence per share
* FY sales rose 17 percent to 4.7 billion stg
* Final dividend 2.75 pence per share
* FY pretax profit 122.1 million stg versus 92.1 million stg year ago
* Trading in first seven weeks of current financial year is ahead of last year
* Anticipate that challenging consumer and market environment will persist through coming year and uk's food market remains very competitive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Post Holdings to acquire Weetabix in $1.76 billion deal- source
April 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: