Motor racing-Palmer suffers a dent to car and ego
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Oct 16 Booker Group Plc
* H1 sales rose 1.9 percent to 2.3 billion stg
* Interim dividend 0.52 pence per share
* Half yearly report
* Booker like-for-like sales (excluding makro) up 2.4 pct. Non tobacco sales up 3.4 pct and tobacco sales up 0.6 pct
* Operating prot (pre £7.0m prior year exceptional credit related to makro acquisition) +15 pct to £68.1m
* Profit before tax (pre exceptionals) £67.4m, +16 pct
* Profit after tax (post exceptionals) £55.3m, +3 pct
* Trading in first four weeks of current half year is ahead of same period last year
* Anticipate that challenging consumer and market environment will persist through coming year and UK's food market remains very competitive
* On track to deliver an outcome for financial year in line with our plans and to make progress in this challenging environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Formula One champions Mercedes were facing the prospect of a third defeat in four races after Ferrari ended two of the team's longest sequences of success at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.