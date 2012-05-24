* FY pretax profit rises 27 pct to 90.8 mln stg
* FY sales up 9 pct at 3.93 bln stg
* Raises final dividend 39 pct to 1.95p per share
* Shares rise 4 pct
May 24 Booker Group, Britain's biggest
cash and carry wholesaler, posted a 27 percent rise in full-year
profit, helped by strong growth in sales, and the company said
it remains on course to meet its expectations for the year
despite a challenging economy.
For the 53 weeks ended March 30, Booker's pre-tax profit
increased to 90.8 million pounds ($142.7 million).
Sales rose 9 percent to 3.93 billion pounds at the company,
which has over 170 branches that supply convenience stores,
restaurants, pubs, schools and prisons.
The company's reporting period for 2012 had 53 weeks
compared to 52 weeks last year.
Booker's results come at a tough time for the British
consumer who has been hurt by rising prices, muted wage growth
and government belt-tightening.
A survey on Monday showed Britons' household finances
worsened at their fastest rate in four months in May.
The results also prompted the company to raise its final
dividend by 39 percent to 1.95 pence a share, bringing the total
dividend for the year to 2.28 pence a share.
Shares in the company were up 4 percent at 76 pence at 0708
GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. They have risen
about 8 percent over the past year.