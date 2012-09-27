(Editor's Note: Please be advised that there are sexual
references throughout)
* Publishers, record labels, sex shops aim to cash in
* E.L. James only officially endorses classic album
* "Wuthering Heights" characters to engage in bondage
By Andrea Burzynski
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Wildly popular erotica trilogy
"Fifty Shades of Grey" has inspired publishers, record labels,
sex shops, and even crafty parents to submit - to the desire to
cash in, that is.
The trio of novels by British writer E.L. James that has so
far sold 32 million copies in the United States has spawned a
legion of fans clamoring for anything and everything
Grey-related. And businesses are aiming to meet that demand.
Manhattan sex shop Babeland co-founder Claire Cavanah said
after the final book in the trilogy was released in the United
States in January, customers "were asking for specific toys that
they had read about," but when the trilogy was re-released in
April, "the product sales started to really spike."
Since then Cavanah noticed a sevenfold increase in demand
for a particular sex toy featured in a sex scene between the
book's two main characters, the dominant Christian Grey and
ingénue Anastasia Steele. Riding crops, restraints, blindfolds,
and spanking powder have also been popular.
The store also sells special "Fifty Shades" kits and hosts
"Fifty Shades"-themed workshops that teach the mostly female
attendees how to use the sex toys, but Cavanah said that wasn't
the only curiosity - "They also just want to get together and
see each other."
Fans have also been offered "Fifty Shades"-themed fashions,
accommodations, and more recently, an official music album.
"Fifty Shades of Grey: The Classical Album," featuring Bach
and Chopin, is the only spin-off item James has so far endorsed.
Released by EMI with tracks James personally selected, it
debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. classical charts in September. The
album resulted after another "Fifty Shades" compilation series
hit No. 1 in July on iTunes, said EMI Classics Vice President
Wendy Ong, "and she (James) noticed, and we started talking."
Asked about the other spin-off products at the New York
album launch, James told reporters, "All of this has been a huge
shock to my system. If people want this stuff, why not? If we
can get it out there to people, then ... that's a good thing."
"WUTHERING HEIGHTS" BONDAGE
Yet some eyebrows have been raised at other efforts by
entrepreneurs, including one British hotel that replaced its
nightstand Bibles with copies of "Fifty Shades," with the Damson
Dene Hotel owner Jonathan Denby telling Reuters that the hotel
wanted to provide "something that people actually want to read."
Even baby clothes have been subjected to the marketing
blitz. One Toronto couple emblazoned baby onesies with sayings
like "9 months ago my mommy read 50 Shades of Grey" and "All
Mommy wanted was a night with Mr. Grey."
The feedback has been mixed, but seller Kyle Lawley said
that he and his wife had been surprised by strong sales. "Some
people say 'it's taboo, I'd never put my kid in that,' and
others say it's clever, it's funny, it's humorous," he said.
Publishers are also looking to cash in on the trend.
Penguin's "Diary of a Submissive: A Modern True Tale of Sexual
Awakening," has been marketed by directly comparing it to "Fifty
Shades", which was initially self-published on the Internet.
Other publishers, such as those of racier versions of
literary classics such as "Jane Eyre", and "Sherlock Holmes",
say the link is less transparent.
A new version of "Wuthering Heights" will be released in
October featuring Catherine and Heathcliff engaging in bondage.
The books publisher, Total-E-Bound founder Claire
Siemaszkiewicz, said James' series made it easier for sexed-up
books to gain a market foothold, but dismissed criticism that
the classics have been sullied, saying they have been brought
"to a new generation of reader."
A "Fifty Shades" movie is also in the works, but James has
vowed she will not write any more books for the series. Still,
her next book should whet fiction fans' appetites.
"It's an erotic tale, yeah. That's all I'm going to say
about it," she said coyly.
(Additional reporting by Alicia Powell, Editing by Christine
Kearney and Richard Chang)