LONDON Nov 12 With her page-turning detective
mysteries and murder whodunnits, Agatha Christie's novels have
won over generations of fans since they were first published 95
years ago.
Now, in a world of smartphones and tablets, her work is
being targeted at digital audiences with an app telling one of
her tales through a social media feed of messages, photos and
videos.
Based on Christie's set of short stories "The Mysterious Mr
Quin", the pilot "Mr Quin" launched on Thursday is being billed
as the first digital drama of its kind.
Agatha Christie Productions has teamed up with entertainment
mobile platform TELL to bring the eponymous Quin and socialite
Satterthwaite into a contemporary setting.
The story, in which characters talk to each other via
Twitter-like text, images and videos, begins at a country manor
party where hostess Lady Laura plans to unveil her new online
venture.
But the tone soon darkens when a mysterious Mr Quin takes
over Satterthwaite's live blogging of the event, turning the
conversation to the suicide, five years ago, of the guests'
mutual friend.
"All of the characters tell their stories on social media
so, you voyeuristically look in at their worlds as the story
comes out," TELL interactive director and producer Kevin Moss
said. "We kind of call it an entertainment stream and you
literally use your thumb to scroll up and down the timeline."
Viewing is on demand or via an immersive scheduled show, in
which audiences receive messages and can participate by posting
comments.
To give a sense of real footage, the production, starring
"Game of Thrones" actor Gethin Anthony as Satterthwaite and
Rebecca Scroggs as Lady Laura, was shot on GoPros and iPhones.
"(In) any whodunnit ... murder mystery, it's always
interesting, you have your opinions," Scroggs said. "And this
way you can actively share that."
Christie, who died in 1976, wrote dozens of stories, which
followed much-loved characters such as moustached detective
Hercule Poirot and elderly Miss Marple.
"Christie ... used to keep all of her fan letters and she
replied to every single one," Julia Wilde, director of business
development at Agatha Christie Limited, said.
"So we truly believe she would have absolutely loved this
type environment where you can have that direct contact with
your fans on a daily basis, right down to the minute detail."
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)