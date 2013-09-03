By Paul Casciato
LONDON, Sept 4 Bestselling British crime
novelist Sophie Hannah will revive Agatha Christie's fictional
detective Hercule Poirot in a new novel due out next year.
When Hannah's agent told her he had suggested to publisher
HarperCollins that they ask her to write a continuation novel,
an idea she had been trying to turn into a novel for years
suddenly took shape, the author told Reuters.
"As soon as he said 'Agatha Christie novel' I thought
actually that idea would work perfectly as a story set in the
1920s," said Hannah, a life-long Agatha Christie devotee.
When she met the Christie family, the decision on whether it
would be Poirot or her other famous character, Miss Marple, was
still up in the air.
"The Poirot novels were the first ones that I've read. I've
read all of them, I've seen them all on TV," she said. "From my
point of view, the particular plot idea that I had, I could just
see it as a Poirot, totally."
The Christie family readily agreed.
"Her idea for a plot line was so compelling and her passion
for my grandmother's work so strong, that we felt that the time
was right for a new Christie to be written," Agatha Christie
Limited chairman and grandson of the famous novelist, Mathew
Prichard, said in a statement from publishers HarperCollins.
Hannah's story will be set in the interwar "golden age", but
the dapper Belgian sleuth who Christie introduced in "The
Mysterious Affair at Styles" in 1920 will have to make do
without his usual sidekicks Hastings and Inspector Japp in the
as-yet-untitled book by the psychological crime fiction writer.
"I think we all felt that if Hastings and Japp were in it,
it would be too much like trying to write an Agatha Christie
novel," she said.
"What I'm trying to do is write a Poirot novel that both
fits in with the other novels, but does its own thing as well."
The announcement of Poirot's return follows the success of
other novels reviving iconic characters from 20th century
fiction.
"Any Human Heart" author William Boyd is set to become the
third author in recent years invited by the estate of James Bond
creator Ian Fleming to write an official Bond novel.
"Birdsong" writer Sebastian Faulks is due to revive Evelyn
Waugh's Jeeves and Wooster characters in a book out this year
and has also written a Bond novel.
Hannah, 41, said that although the Poirot and Miss Marple
series were both turned into popular film and television series,
she was not considering treatment for the small or big screens.
"I'm sure Agatha Christie Limited might consider this at
some point, especially since all of the other Poirots have ended
up being filmed. But that's not something that I would be at all
involved in," she said.
Christie, dubbed the "Queen of Crime" has sold over a
billion copies in English and another billion in other languages
and is only outsold by the Bible and Shakespeare.
Hannah, bestselling author of "The Carrier" (2013) is also
working on a new novel in her own genre entitled "The Telling
Error", due out in April.
