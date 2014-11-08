NEW YORK Nov 8 "Everything I Never Told You,"
the debut novel by author Celeste Ng about a teenage girl
growing up in a mixed race family in the American Midwest in the
1970s, was named Amazon's best book of 2014 on Saturday.
It topped the list of 100 good reads, which included fiction
and non-fiction works, selected by editors at the online
retailer.
"It is a beautiful book about a family," Sara Nelson,
editorial director of books and Kindle at Amazon.com, said about
the novel. "The characterizations are moving. The people are
very interesting."
"All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr, a finalist
for the National Book Award which will be announced on Nov. 19
in New York, came in a very close second, followed by the polar
expedition story "In the Kingdom of Ice: The Grand and Terrible
Polar Voyage of the USS Jeannette" by Hampton Sides at No. 3.
"He is an amazing writer. Every sentence is a beautiful
construction," Nelson said about Doerr, an award-winning author
whose book tells the story of two extraordinary young people in
Europe growing up on the eve of World War Two.
Amazon described its third choice, "In the Kingdom of Ice,"
as the ultimate adventure story with a touch of romance and
intrigue. It chronicles the battle for survival of the crew of a
polar exploration ship trapped in ice in the early 1880s.
"The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Pearce: A Brilliant
Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League" a reported memoir
by Jeff Hobbs about his best friend, was fourth on the list.
"It is about a young African American man who came up
through the roughest parts of Newark and by his sheer brilliance
and will got himself to Yale," said Nelson.
National Book Award finalist Phil Klay's "Redeployment," a
book of short stories about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan,
rounded out the top five.
Editors at Amazon selected the 100 from its list of monthly
favorites and any other noteworthy books. It also compiled top
20 lists in more than two dozen categories such as
mystery/thriller, humor/entertainment, young readers and
cookbook and lifestyle.
"We look for things that make us excited," said Nelson.
The top 10 list includes two debut books and four works by
women.
Stephen King's horror novel, "Rival," also made the top 10,
coming in at No. 6, as did National Book Award finalist Emily
St. John Mandel, whose "Station Eleven," an apocalyptic novel
about a theater troupe in the aftermath of a pandemic, which was
tenth.
Amazon selected "The Pigeon Needs a Bath" as its best
children's picture book and "The Fourteenth Goldfish" as its top
book for 9- to 12-year olds.
"We Were Liars" was the No. 1 for teen and young adult
readers and "The Slanted Door: Modern Vietnamese Food" was the
best cookbook.
The full list can be found at www.amazon.com/bestbooks2014
