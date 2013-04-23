LONDON, April 23 Kuwaiti author Saud Alsanousi
has won the 2013 International Prize for Arabic Fiction for his
portrayal of the lives of foreign workers in Gulf countries in
"The Bamboo Stalk".
The 31-year-old Alsanousi became the youngest winner in the
$50,000-prize's six-year history for the story seen through the
eyes of Issa, the son of a Kuwaiti father and a Filipina mother.
"All the judges agreed on the superior quality of this
novel, both artistically and also in terms of its social and
humanitarian content," the panel's chair Egyptian writer Galal
Amin said in a statement on Tuesday.
On returning to his father's homeland as an adult, Issa
finds himself in a difficult position.
Rather than the mythical country his mother has described to
him, he discovers he is caught between the natural, biological
ties he shares with his father's family and the prejudices of a
traditional society, which views a child of Kuwaiti-Filipina
heritage as socially unacceptable.
Alsanousi's work has appeared in a number of Kuwaiti
publications, including Al-Watan newspaper and Al-Arabi,
Al-Kuwait and Al-Abwab magazines and he currently writes for
Al-Qabas newspaper. He wins $50,000.
His first novel "The Prisoner of Mirrors" was published in
2010 and in the same year won the fourth Laila al-Othman Prize,
awarded for novels and short stories by young writers.
Alsanousi beat five other finalists for the prize. Each
finalist, including the winner, will receive $10,000.
The other finalists were Iraqi Sinan Antoon for "Hail Mary",
Tunisian Houcine El Oued for "His Excellency the Minister",
Lebanese author Jana Elhassan for "Me, She and the Other Women",
Saudi Mohammed Hasan Alwan for "The Beaver" and Egyptian Ibrahim
Issa for "Our Master".
The prize is supported by the Booker Prize Foundation in
London and funded by the Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority,
which marks its first year as the new sponsor in 2013.
