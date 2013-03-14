By James Pomfret
HONG KONG, March 14 Malaysian writer Tan Twan
Eng won the 2012 Man Asian Literary Prize on Thursday for a
novel dealing with the aftermath of Japan's wartime occupation
of his country, becoming the first Malaysian to claim one of
Asia's main literature prizes.
Tan, born in 1972, beat out four other authors, including
Turkish Nobel Laureate Orhan Pamuk, for the $30,000 prize in
what was described as a "far-ranging and intricately layered
novel".
"The Garden of Evening Mists", which was shortlisted for the
Man Booker Prize in 2012, tells the story of Yun Ling Teoh, the
survivor of a Japanese prison camp who in her old age looks back
at the early 1950s and her relationship with the mysterious
creator of then-Malaya's only Japanese garden.
"It's partly about the co-existence of cultural refinement
and artistry, and terrible barbarity," chair of judges Maya
Jaggi told reporters, noting that Japan's occupation of Asia
remains a raw issue even today, decades after the war's end.
"What this novel is doing is looking at that, but in such a
subtle way, I think. It's not glib, it's about guilt and
atonement and how love transforms people's conceptions of
themselves and what they've done."
Tan published his first novel, "The Gift of Rain", in 2007.
It also dealt with the Japanese occupation and its aftermath.
He told Reuters in 2008 that he welcomed the growing
recognition for Asian writers in the West but that talented
Southeast Asian voices were sometimes overlooked.
"Obviously, the interest in Asian writing helps somebody
like me, but we sort of feel we're on the edge, the outskirts,"
he said. "A lot of the publishers have no real awareness of
Southeast Asia."
The prize, first awarded in 2007, is for works by Asian
writers written in or translated into English, and is intended
to widen exposure of Asian literature in the English-speaking
world.
This year's shortlist spanned Asia from Turkey to Japan and
included Indian Jeet Thayil, who, like Tan, was shortlisted for
the 2012 Man Booker Prize
The Man Asian Literary Prize said in October that it was
seeking a new sponsor after the Man Group Plc withdrew its title
sponsorship. An announcement is expected in April.
(Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Robert Birsel)