NEW YORK Nov 26 The Bay Psalm Book, one of 11
surviving copies of the first book printed in America, sold for
$14.2 million on Tuesday evening at Sotheby's in New York,
setting a new world auction record for any printed book.
Although it had been estimated to fetch up to $30 million,
it easily surpassed the previous mark of $11.5 million, paid in
December 2010 for John James Audubon's "Birds of America."
American businessman and philanthropist David Rubenstein
purchased the book. He is the co-founder and co-chief executive
officer of the U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP.
Sotheby's said Rubenstein plans to loan it to libraries
across the United States, before it will be put on long-term
loan to one of them.
"We are thrilled that this book, which is so important to
our history and culture, is destined to be widely seen by
Americans who can appreciate its singular significance," said
David Redden, chairman of Sotheby's books department.
"We are of course also thrilled to have achieved a new world
auction record price for any printed book, which affirms that
books remain a vital part of our culture," he added in a
statement.
Printed in 1640 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the Bay Psalm
is one of the rarest books in the world and among the finest
surviving copies of original 1,700 that were printed.
It is also the first copy to be sold since 1947 when it set
an auction record for a book at $151,000.
Boston's Old South Church sold the Bay Psalm Book from its
collection to cover the cost of building repairs and to fund its
ministry.
It is one of two owned by the church. Members of the church,
a nonprofit organization dating back to 1669 that is a member of
the Protestant denomination United Church of Christ, voted to
sell the book last December.
"We are delighted," Nancy Taylor, senior minister and CEO of
Old South Church, said after the sale.
Harvard and Yale universities and other institutions own the
other existing copies.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)