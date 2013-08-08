NEW YORK Aug 8 British author Philippa
Gregory's portraits of royal women from the Middle Ages have
propelled her novels to the top of bestseller lists and her
characters on to the big screen.
Her 2001 book, "The Other Boleyn Girl," was adapted into a
film starring Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson. "The White
Queen," a drama based on her series "The Cousins' War," will
premier on the Starz television channel on August 10.
The latest book in the series, "The White Princess," turns
attention to a new leading lady, Elizabeth of York, the daughter
of King Edward IV, whose 1486 marriage to Henry VII united the
warring houses of Lancaster and York.
Gregory, 59, spoke to Reuters about her approach to
historical dramas and her fascination with royal families.
Q: How different was your approach to this story than to
your previous 24 books?
A: What's different about this one is the story of the
psychological development of this woman, Elizabeth of York, and
Henry VII.
At the time the king was identified with the health of the
nation, and Henry VII is very aware of that. Elizabeth is the
daughter of the king, and Henry realizes that he needs her.
Their personal struggles to understand each other are part of
the bigger struggle for the Tudors to become established.
Q: Do you identify with Elizabeth?
A: Only in the sense that part of my job is to identify with
any of the characters that I'm writing on. I have about two
years when I think of nothing else, and it's my job to see
historical events through their perspective. But that's a
creative technique, it's not telepathy.
Q: Elizabeth finds the wherewithal to marry a spouse chosen
for her. Do you think people today have the same mettle as your
characters?
A: If England were to face some terrible crisis tomorrow, I
think we'd rise to the occasion just as they did. In that day,
especially as a woman ... even if you were a princess, you knew
you were going to be married to someone for the success of your
family. You get to be a success by becoming a real tough cookie,
and without a doubt she is that.
Q. Royal families live in a gilded cage, and it's tempting
to peer inside. When do you plan to write about the current
British royal family?
A: One of the things about the Middle Ages is that I think
they were in less of a gilded cage. Elizabeth really experienced
ups and downs of fortune, though at times she does have a
privileged experience. The moderns are less interesting to me.
What you see there is a life of celebrity rather than a life of
ruling or work.
Q: So why are Americans so fascinated by this new British
prince?
A: Because I'm a little bit bemused by it, it would be hard
for me to understand it. The idea that you would have the large
press pack that would gather outside of the hospital before Kate
is even in it ... When you create a media storm these days it
sort of fulfils itself.
Q: What appeals to readers about historical royal dramas?
A: They're interested in the deployment of power, the world
of women and in the roots of England as it becomes the
nation-state we know now.
Q: You've talked in the past about the importance of giving
a voice to women of the past. How much value does that have
given the voice is your own?
A: Just like any historian who writes about anybody there
isn't a way that we have of doing objective ventriloquism.
Having said that, it's valuable to look past the men at center
stage and look at the women in the shadows. No one would have
heard of Mary Boleyn (the 16th century royal), except that I
wrote a novel.
It's amazing how powerful the image of women's passivity is
today even amongst people who should know better. When you
challenge history you end up with a much more exciting view of
women's capabilities.
