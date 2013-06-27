By Suzanne Barlyn
| NEW YORK, June 27
NEW YORK, June 27 Rose Kennedy's public image as
the stoic matriarch of America's most famous political family is
one that she carefully cultivated, but writer Barbara Perry
reveals a more vulnerable side in "Rose Kennedy: The Life and
Times of a Political Matriarch."
The biography of Rose Kennedy, who lived to age 104,
includes hundreds of details from her voluminous personal
diaries and letters made public by the John F. Kennedy
Presidential Library and Museum in 2006.
Perry, a senior fellow and associate professor in the Miller
Center's Presidential Oral History Program at the University of
Virginia, has written other books, including "Jacqueline
Kennedy: First Lady of the New Frontier."
Perry spoke to Reuters about her interest in the Kennedy
family and her research process.
Q: What sparked your lifelong interest in the Kennedys?
A: My mother took me to a JFK rally in Louisville when I was
four. On October 5, 1960, my mother piled me and my two older
brothers into our '56 Chevy and drove to downtown Louisville.
It helped me to understand his grip on the American people.
Q: Was there a process for deciding who would write Rose
Kennedy's biography?
A: No. Presidential libraries are sponsored by the National
Archives, in part, and they are public facilities. Anyone can go
into the archive room at the library and say "I'm here to look
at the Rose Kennedy papers."
In my case, I had to figure out how to narrow down from the
250 boxes what would be most useful. What was difficult was the
sheer voluminous numbers of papers, and files, and photographs.
She lived to 104 and kept everything.
Q: How did you work through the volumes of papers?
A: I decided to begin with her 1974 memoir, "Times to
Remember." There's a huge component of Rose Kennedy's papers
devoted to producing that book. Particularly, I was interested
in her image creation.
I began combing through all of the things she collected to
do that book and then very quickly got into what I will call the
oral history - the many, many taped conversations that her ghost
writer, Robert Coughlan, did with her and of her as they began
to produce that book.
Q: Your book shows a less perfect side. What were you trying
to do by bringing out those details?
A: First of all, let Rose be Rose. I just felt her voice had
often been subsumed under the men's. That was one of my goals -
to let her speak through her diary and through her letters,
memos and oral history.
But it's not always an edifying message - because she could
be a difficult woman, so caught up in this image making that I
think she maybe sometimes lost the larger meaning of life or put
people off in her own family. The concept of creating an image
of oneself, or ones' family is going to involve some sleight of
hand. I came across that on occasion.
Q: I really liked her bouffant hair.
A: Yes, that she was so proud of. She was pretty proud she
didn't go gray, just like her mother.
On her travel list, I discovered a wig stand and a wig.
Ladies like that had their hair done at least once a week and at
least more often. I'd see in her date book - whenever she was
about to do a big event, off to the hairdresser she would go, or
the hairdresser would come to her home.
She was totally into the image thing. The matron of
makeover.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Dan Grebler)