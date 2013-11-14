By Luciana Lopez
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 14 J.D. Salinger's "The Catcher in
the Rye" is about as well-known as an American novel gets. More
than 60 years after its publication, the book is ubiquitous in
high schools and bookstores.
The author himself is more of a mystery. That is what drew
filmmaker and writer Shane Salerno to trace the biography of an
American literary lion.
The research resulted in two works - a documentary, directed
and written by Salerno, and a biography, written by Salerno and
David Shields. Both are titled "Salinger."
The works focus on Salinger himself, ranging from the idea,
which Salerno calls untrue, that the writer was a recluse, to
the long-lasting effects of World War Two, the wounds of which
echo through Salinger's books.
Salerno spoke to Reuters about following Salinger's life,
the author's reclusive reputation and why he took on the
project.
Q. Tell me about the genesis of this project.
A. When I was a kid, J.D. Salinger was a very big deal in my
house, a very big deal. I would always ask my mom about him
because she always talked about him, and I finally got to an age
where she felt I could read his stuff.
I think I was a little younger than most kids. And I just
really fell in love with the work, and I remember asking her
when I'd read everything: 'What's next? Where do we go get the
new Salinger book?' And my mother said, 'There are no more
books.' And I said, 'Well, did he die?' This was before Google.
This was the early 80s. And she said: 'No, he just stopped
publishing. He disappeared.'
That made him like the literary Bigfoot in my house. It was
probably the best thing you could tell a teenage boy. It was
very dramatic.
Q. Has your reading of Salinger changed over time? And has
that happened as you've learned more about Salinger himself?
A. Whenever we spoke with people who knew what we were
doing, it was interesting to see how people's perceptions of
Salinger had changed.
Holden (Caulfield, the protagonist of "The Catcher in the
Rye") is a really good example. When you read Holden as a young
man or young woman, it just feels like you and him are side by
side in the world, and that he's not writing to you. He is
actually writing your thoughts. He is actually saying your
thoughts.
When you read it as an adult, it's interesting, there's that
part, but you also realize how young Holden is and things Holden
doesn't understand yet. So your experience with Salinger does
change.
As far as the other work, World War Two was really the ghost
in the machine of all of Salinger's work. When you understand
what his war experience meant to him, you understand those
stories. You understand why they're filled with suicide and
depression, why they're so anti-war, why they're so focused on
innocence and the loss of innocence.
Q. Where did this construction of J.D. Salinger come from,
this recluse construction?
A. It was perpetuated by Salinger himself, and that's
something that the film and the book go into. J.D. Salinger was
a recluse who came out of hiding to remind people he was a
recluse, 'Hey, I'm a recluse.'
I have extraordinary respect for the man, but this was not
an accurate label for him. You can't have a one-way dialogue
with the world. ... I was trying to tell the full story of J.D.
Salinger's incredible life, honor his work, but also be honest
about how he lived his life.
Q. Where does people's protectiveness with Salinger come
from?
A. People find Salinger at such a critical point of their
life, as a teenager or in college or just after college when
they're really trying to figure the world out, and he is a
seminal figure in their life.
It goes beyond the work, it goes to him. They ascribe the
purity of his writing to him, and they ascribe a protectiveness
as a result, and so they're fiercely loyal as readers and
fiercely loyal as guardians of Salinger, and I respect that.
I didn't spend a decade of my life on this to tear him down.
I wanted there to be a record of his life. A large portion of
the people that I interviewed have passed away since the film
was finished. If I hadn't filmed them when I did, those stories
would have been gone forever.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Peter Cooney)