NEW YORK Nov 18 American author Maya Angelou
has written more than 30 books, won numerous awards, released
her latest work, "Mom & Me & Mom," earlier this year, and at the
age of 85 shows little sign of slowing down.
Best known for her groundbreaking autobiography, "I Know Why
the Caged Bird Sings," Angelou is already working on her next
book and will be honored at the National Book Awards ceremony on
Wednesday, along with "Ragtime" author E. L. Doctorow, for her
service to the literary community.
The prolific African-American poet, writer, teacher and
Grammy winner for three spoken-word albums, said she is
delighted with the accolade and stressed the importance of books
and reading.
"I have become a writer and the woman I am in many cases
because of the books I have read," she said in an interview from
her home in North Carolina.
Angelou believes reading is particularly important in a
technological age filled with audio books, social media and
smartphones.
"To hold a book in your hand and read it aloud, with your
own rhythms and stretches, somehow the story becomes more
realistic," she said. "It has a feeling of being a fairy tale
when read to, but becomes reality when you read it."
Angelou's "I Know Why the Cage Bird Sings" is a
coming-of-age story in a hostile society in the American South
in the 1930s and '40s that deals with racism and rape. It is
considered an American classic.
But it was her latest autobiography, "Mom & Me & Mom," about
her mother and grandmother and what they taught her, that she
said was probably the hardest book to write.
"Love heals. If there is any one thing I am saying (in the
book) it is love heals," she said. "Her teaching me taught me
also to not hesitate, to give love and to forgive. It was a
blessing."
In addition to her memoirs and poetry, Angelou has published
essays, a children's book and even a cookbook, but her favorite
form is poetry.
"I love to work in poetry. It takes me over completely," she
said.
Whether there will be another autobiography is still
uncertain. She said her next book, "Encounters," will not
really be an autobiography, but it will be about meeting people
who have influenced her life.
"It will surprise people that I had an encounter with Mr.
Mike Tyson and it changed the way I thought about a number of
things," she said about the former world heavyweight boxing
champion, who is as well known for his troubled personal life as
his prowess in the ring.
Her advice for the aspiring writers, authors and the 2013
National Book Award finalists who will be vying for prizes in
fiction, non-fiction, poetry and young people's literature is
simple: Read out loud.
"Go into a room, close the door and take a book you know, or
don't know, and read it aloud. You will hear the melody," she
said.
