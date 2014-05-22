MILAN May 22 It was frustration with the
quality of debate about Europe that prompted Lorenzo Bini Smaghi
to embark on a myth-busting mission.
In his new book, published in Italian under the title "33
false verita' sull'Europa" or "33 False Truths About Europe",
the former European Central Bank policymaker sets out to expose
the flaws in many stereotypes surrounding the EU.
It is a timely read, given that voters in 28 countries are
electing a new European Parliament this week after campaigns
notable for strident euroscepticism from both right and left.
To rubbish the idea that Germany holds the ECB hostage, Bini
Smaghi starts with arithmetic.
He argues that Germany, whose economy accounts for 30
percent of the euro zone, has never had more than two members
sitting on the 24-strong ECB council. He recalls that Germans
voted against key decisions, such as bond-buying operations in
May 2010 and August 2011, that were approved anyway.
The former Italian Treasury official rebuts the idea that
the euro zone should be split in two, or the mantra that
European budget rules are choking off the Italian economy.
Voters in Italy, one of the founding members of the Union,
have recently turned against Brussels-led policies that are
considered the root cause of the country's decline.
This radical change of heart, says Bini Smaghi, is not to be
underestimated by European partners.
"Unless Italy changes, it is difficult to lay the
foundations to make significant steps in the EU integration
process," Bini Smaghi writes.
He spoke with Reuters about the book, published in April by
Il Mulino.
Q: When did you come up with the idea for this book?
A: The idea came to my mind at the end of last year,
watching political debates on TV.
I listened to many inaccurate assumptions about Europe
during these talk shows, and many times no one, even
pro-European people, dared to put these assumptions to the test,
allowing these theories to become half-truths.
Q: What is, at the moment, the most dangerous assumption on
Europe?
A: The most risky is the idea that by leaving the euro,
Italy would recover its sovereignty. It is just the opposite,
because a euro exit would lead to the collapse of the Italian
financial system and then Rome would need external aid under
tough conditions.
Q: In 2011, at the peak of the sovereign debt crisis, there
was speculation that Italy, as well as other European countries,
was preparing contingency plans in case of a Greek exit from the
currency bloc. Is this true?
A: I did not hear anything of such plans, at least until the
end of 2011, when I left the ECB.
I have never believed in an exit of Greece from the currency
bloc. Such a scenario would have caused heavy losses for
everyone, including the ECB, which had bought a huge amount of
Greek government bonds in the previous months.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)