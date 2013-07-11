By Elaine Lies
TOKYO, July 11 Bestselling novelist Chris
Bohjalian had long been searching for a way to write a book set
in Tuscany during World War Two, but it wasn't until his
daughter performed in "Romeo and Juliet" that all the pieces
came together.
The result was "The Light in the Ruins", a tale centring on
the doomed love between an Italian woman from a noble family and
the German soldier she comes to know during the period in 1944
when Tuscany, as Bohjalian puts it, "became an innermost ring of
Dante's Inferno."
Bohjalian, the author of 15 novels including "The Sandcastle
Girls", which deals with the killing of Armenian Christians by
Ottoman Turks during World War One that his grandparents
survived, spoke with Reuters about history, anxiety and making
use of darkness in writing.
Q: The idea of reimagining a classic is interesting, and
sometimes it works better than others. How was it for you?
A: In some ways, I thought it was going to be a project a
bit like my 2007 project, "The Double Bind," which is about a
social worker who believes she's found Daisy Buchanan and Jay
Gatsby's bastard son... But the book took one of those
surprising lefthand turns, and it evolved well beyond "Romeo and
Juliet". It's still a love story. I love big, sweeping, epic
love stories, especially love stories set in the midst of war,
but it grew beyond that. It's not simply the love story of
Cristina and Friedrich. The characters that I think about most
are actually parallel women - both 19 in 1944, and then somewhat
older in 1955. Those two women are Cristina Rosati, my Tuscan
nobleman's daughter, and Serafina, my partisan, who is both
emotionally and physically scarred by the war... Their paths
will cross again in 1955 when Serafina is investigating the
murders of the Risati women in Florence.
Q: Obviously "The Sandcastle Girls" is on a subject that's
closer to you personally than a lot of your books, did this make
it harder or easier for you?
A: Sometimes a book is a book, and sometimes a book becomes
a mission. And "The Sandcastle Girls" became for me a deeply
personal mission. Outside of the Armenian Diaspora, most of the
world knows next to nothing of the Armenian genocide. I'm the
grandson of genocide survivors, so it was important for me to
tell this story and tell it in a way so that everyone would want
to read it, which was why I framed it as a love story.
Q: I read that you've said "The Sandcastle Girls" helped you
understand the geography of your own soul, how did "The Light in
the Ruins" compare?
A: "The Light in the Ruins" was a different kind of project,
because it was dealing with a landscape I cherish. I've been
going to this part of Tuscany every summer for 10 years. This
landscape isn't the geography of my soul the way Armenia is, but
in some ways it's the geography of my immediate family. So many
of my favorite memories of my wife and my daughter come from
this area. So in some ways when I was tearing it apart and
showing the deprivations and the horror of war, I couldn't help
but imagine what it must have been like for so many of the
people I've met there in my years of visiting.
Q: What was it like to tear apart a place that you love and
show that dark underside?
A: Clearly I am capable of compartmentalization. I will
always be known best as the novelist whose character cut into
the pregnant woman in "Midwives." That's always going to be part
of my legacy. Likewise I'm now always going to be known as the
writer who tried to give voice to the whispers of the victims of
the Armenian genocide. For a book such as "The Light in the
Ruins," I'm shedding light on a topography that most of the
world sees only as a vacation resort. Today, Tuscany is
Disneyland for many tourists. It's all about the food, and the
vineyards, and the sunflowers, and the bike tours. But it has
this interesting, fascinating recent history. When I was writing
this particular book I couldn't help seeing it through that
lens, and I hope I'm clarifying what Tuscany really is and what
the people who lived there endured. For a lot of Tuscans, they
were the grass beneath the battling elephants' feet.
Q: I also think that finding that kind of history in a place
that today might be a kind of Disneyland really adds to your
overall view of it. It's an important thing to remember.
A: One of my favourite literary therapists is Thomas Moore,
who wrote "Care of the Soul." One of the things he talks about
is that sometimes, the soul needs gray - and you simply have to
allow the soul its access to gray. You can't force a haloed
cheerfulness on certain subjects and on certain days. And maybe
that's one of the things I do in my work, is that I allow the
soul to access its gray.
