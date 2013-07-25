By Susan Heavey
| WASHINGTON, July 25
WASHINGTON, July 25 Author Jennifer Finney
Boylan says there is more to being a mother than giving birth
and in her newest book, "Stuck in the Middle with You," she
chronicles her transgender journey from being a father to a
mother.
For much of her life as a parent of two boys she said she
was "some parental version of the schnoodle or the cockapoo,"
referring to the dogs produced by mixing two breeds.
In the book, Boylan, 55, describes the impact of her
transition, which began about 11 years ago, on her now-teenage
sons, Zach and Sean, and her wife of 25 years, Deirdre.
Boylan, who has written 12 other books, spoke with Reuters
about her latest work, gender and parenting.
Q: What inspired you to write a memoir on parenting now?
A: "I wanted to talk about trans experience to kind of
normalize it a little bit ... A trans person tends to get into
the news when there's trouble, when there's been a murder or
violence, someone has lost their job. And those are important
stories to cover, obviously ... But somebody needs to tell the
stories of mothers and fathers and children ... when the stories
are about families doing well.
Q: How has your family reacted to being portrayed by name?
A: It was their idea ... I was a little afraid. That was the
other reason I was a little reticent about writing about
motherhood and fatherhood. It seems like writing about your
children is another form of child abuse it seems to me, so I
asked them about it.
But Zach said: 'No that's great. Everyone should know about
our family.' He's very proud of his family. But he said: 'If
you're going to write about us, use our real names.'
Q: There's been much debate about the work-life balance of
women. You've seen parenting from both sides - what's your take?
A: So, can a transgender woman have it all? ... Fathers
can't have it all either. Every couple has to figure out what
dynamic is going to make that family work ... I think families
have to figure out what are the two or three most important
things and do those things consistently and just try to fill in
the gaps wherever you can.
Q: What are your thoughts as more U.S. states march toward
marriage equality, given your own journey from an opposite-sex
couple to a same-sex one?
A: We have this sense of trans people as vulnerable others,
when in fact there are tens of thousands of transgenders
throughout the country going about their business, doing their
jobs, raising their families. So when you tell stories, you give
voice to that experience, too ... I'm just thrilled about the
march toward equality for lesbians and gay men that is happening
across the country, but it is also true that ... the giddiness
around marriage equality can sometimes overshadow the fact that
transgender people are really suffering in this country and are
vulnerable to violence and suicide ... It's important for people
to remember that for transgender people the fight for equality
is a long way off.
Q: What is your hope for the future of the American family?
A: The most important thing in a family is the amount of
love in that family. It matters more than the sex of the
parents. It matters more than the race of the parents. It
matters more than the economic privilege of that family. Love is
what ties people together and what can drive people apart.
Q: Finally, any advice for aspiring writers?
A: As a writer, until I had children, I was always a
late-night writer. I always wanted to stay awake until the dawn
and do the work then. One thing about having children is that it
just reset my clock ... The other thing is ... it used to be
that I had to have my special pen and my special cup of coffee,
and my special mug, and it had to be just the (right)
inspiration. There's no room for that when you have kids.
I'll say two (more) things: First off, the most important
thing is not inspiration, the most important thing is revision
... The other thing I would say is: You have to find your truth
and it can be a terribly scary thing to do, to write from the
heart ... and I'm hoping that ... as a woman that my writing
reflects something that is truer and more fiercely fought for
and hard won.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Vicki Allen)