TOKYO Feb 23 Korean-American Janie's
family has lost a daughter in each generation, her grandmother
says. So when her younger sister Hannah suddenly vanishes, Janie
sets out to track her down through a labyrinth of family secrets
and difficult history.
"Forgotten Country," Catherine Chung's debut novel, weaves
Korean folklore and a host of linked and opposing pairs -- Korea
and the United States, North and South Korea, American-born
children and their immigrant parents, two very different sisters
-- into a spare, haunting tale of loss, yearning and discovery.
Chung spoke with Reuters about writing, how her university
mathematics major may have influenced her work, and her book,
which goes on sale March 1 and has been praised by the likes of
award-winning author Chang-rae Lee.
Q: What was your inspiration?
A: "There were a couple of stories that just got me started
writing, and I didn't know at the time how they would come
together. The story that happens at the beginning with the boy
falling out of the window, the story about the hermit girl in
Korea whose father raised her in seclusion from the rest of the
world, and then there was the story about my father's sister. My
father had a sister who disappeared when he was a child.
"I started writing and knew these stories were central in my
mind but I didn't know how they all fit together. I had to make
a story that could fold in all three... In the end, they're all
about a certain kind of loss, trying to hold onto a world or a
thing or a person that's already gone. The desire to save it."
Q: This kind of loss seems like something that might develop
out of leaving a country or homeland.
A: "Yes, I think that they are related. There are
conflicting desires. The first is to save the thing that is
already gone and I guess the second is to move on, or to plunge
into life in a certain way. How do you plunge into life and also
hang onto the thing that is in the past, or is lost, or you are
in the process of losing? A sort of pulling from both
directions. It was about the tension of these two things."
Q: How did you develop this pair of sisters?
A: "I always knew that I was writing about two sisters, but
it took me a long time to get to know them. I think I wanted to
write about sisters because sisters are so close, but also
because I felt really connected to both of them. They both
appealed to different aspects of myself.
"I was also interested in exploring the break between the
two Koreas, in a distant way. It seemed in my mind a sort of
metaphor: the break between family, the break between sisters,
the break within a country."
Q: Is there much from your life in this book?
A: "That's a difficult question to answer because I feel
that as a writer, everything that you write, everything in you,
informs everything you think and write. So I feel like yes,
everything that has ever happened to me has informed what I've
written in my book. My father's appearance in the book isn't at
all about his experience or the experience of the family he's
in, and in the book it's turned around so it's another sister
that disappears. So I guess my answer would be yes and no. There
are lots of things that have happened in my life that are in
here, like my experiences of isolation, my experiences of
loneliness or love or guilt or beauty... All those things are in
there but they're so transformed, because I've given these
things to these other characters who are different."
Q: How did your love of math and studying it influence you?
A: "I feel that any kind of really intense studying anything
changes the way that you think about the world, or even just the
way you interpret things that happen. I think that doing math in
some weird way almost gave me -- I don't know if I'm going way
out here, I'm not even sure I believe it -- but I think that
studying math might have given me a sense of narrative even,
because when you do proofs you have to show how one thing leads
to another. I might be making a giant leap there.
"Also, the thing about math is how clean it is. Writing
isn't always clean -- and actually, math isn't always clean --
but in the final product you strive for greater and greater
clarity. I think that my process in writing is often like that,
to take whatever is chaos in my mind and distill it and distill
it until it does something."
Q: You said figuring out the structure was hard?
A: "I think that I just had to move a lot of things around.
I had to read it over and over again, and pay really close
attention to what the book was trying to do and then try to
follow it. I know that sounds vague, but that's really what it
felt like.
"I'll just have to tell you one part -- I don't think I can
answer in its entirety. But I noticed when I was writing it, the
characters in this book have so many secrets. They're all hiding
so many things, and it's not easy for them to try and talk to
each other. It was hard to write them because they're slippery.
"All of the characters are also holding their ground. Part
of the tension in the book is that the characters all want
different things. They're all trying to protect themselves in
certain ways. I think the realization I had was that,
structurally, they're all going to have to give up a little.
That that tension doesn't get to remain in the same way, there
has to be a break. Their defence has to crack somewhere. But
they're all trying to hold on -- to an idea of themselves, to an
idea of what their family is. So when I told you that this book
is so much about holding on to this lost world, I think what I
realized structurally is that they don't get to hold on,
actually. That they lose what they're trying to hold on to, that
they have to let go."
(Reporting by Elaine Lies, editing by Paul Casciato)