NEW YORK, Sept 25 American writer Vicki
Constantine Croke has a special place in her heart for animals
and their magical connection and friendship with humans, which
inspired her latest book, "Elephant Company."
In the book Croke, 56, chronicles the life story of World
War One veteran J.H. Williams (1897-1958), who was dubbed
"Elephant Bill" because of the unique relationship he developed
with the huge creatures while working in colonial Burma for the
Bombay Burma Trading Company.
She weaves historical accounts with scenes between Williams
and the elephants, and uses his personal writings to tell his
story.
Croke, who lives outside Boston, spoke with Reuters about
her fascination with animals, the aim of her latest book and her
secret agenda.
Q: You have been exploring animal life for more than two
decades. Why have you continued with it?
A: My entire career has been one big excuse to pat animals.
I came out of the womb this way and it is a dream come true for
me to spend my life focused on writing about animals. There
isn't an animal that I don't like.
Q: In your book "The Lady and the Panda" you told the true
story of American Ruth Harkness, who brought the first live
giant panda to the United States, and in "Elephant Company" you
write about Billy Williams. What is it that attracts you to
writing about human and animal relationships?
A: At the very center of what fascinates me is our
connection to the animal world and that connection isn't always
as intimate as these two people's. Both of these stories are
like fairy tales for adults to me. Some people grow out of
stories about animals, but I never did.
I am not spiritual, but I believe there is a divine
connection between people and animals. I am intrigued by those
who can enter the world of wild animals and emerge unscathed.
Q: How did you research the life of Billy Williams?
A: He wrote so many memoirs but I was lucky enough to be
able to pore over the family archives from Treve Williams, his
son. I found new, unpublished writings that contained important
details. I had the original manuscripts for 'Elephant Bill' and
Susan, his wife's, memoir. I also found that he was able to
express much more of his emotion in the movie treatments that he
himself wrote rather than in the actual published memoirs. That
helped me get to the emotional root of his feelings.
Q: Did you study elephants or visit any of the places you
detail in the book?
A: I went to Tasmania where Treve Williams lived, but I felt
that the heart of the book was the elephants themselves.
I was fortunate enough to be given permission to visit a
zoo, with my videographer every other week. Once there, I would
spend the whole day with a pair of elephants. It was a gift to
be able to scratch them behind their enormous ears and know them
in a way that Bill got to know his elephants. I quickly began to
know their quirks, understand their personalities, sounds and
vocalizations. This intimate sense of elephants was both a
personal and professional gift.
Q: What was your aim in writing the book?
A: I wanted to tell a good story ... It was important for me
to just get out of the way and let the story be told.
Q: Why should people, animal lovers or not, read "Elephant
Company?"
A: I naturally have this love of animals and I have always
felt that if people just knew them better, they would fall in
love. I guess I have a secret agenda, and that is to make
everyone in the world fall in love with animals.
