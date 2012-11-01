TOKYO Nov 1 Justin Cronin was writing literary
fiction when he and his daughter, then eight, dreamed up a
vampire trilogy set in a post-apocalyptic world just for fun -
until he belatedly realized what they'd put together, and sat
down to write.
Cronin said he's still a little astonished by the success of
"The Passage," which began the series, and now "The Twelve,"
which just came out last month, both of which have been
bestsellers.
Cronin spoke with Reuters about the book, about writing, and
what it was like to make the transition from literary fiction to
genre writing.
Q: I hear the inspiration came from your daughter?
A: "The conversations that I had with my daughter were where
we assembled the plot together, with only two rules, which were:
everything in the story had to be interesting, and it had to
have one character with red hair, because she has red hair. I
think there are two things that made it work so well. One was
that she's my daughter, we have a lot of chemistry, we're close.
She's very smart, she's very well-read. She was eight years old
at the time, but she was a kid who read a ton that early.
"The other thing that made it work well is that I had no
intention of writing these books. We were just having fun. All
the inner critics were silent, they had been sent out of the
room. We made a great story. My intentions with this were simply
to have a good time, and then I looked up and said, oh my God,
look what we have. It's fantastic, I'm going to write this."
Q: Did it take a lot of time to go from having fun to
actually writing it?
A: "There was almost no gap. We spent three months together
doing this, always in motion. I was jogging, and she came on her
bike beside me, and we spent an hour doing this. Monday through
Friday, something like that. We'd pick up where we left off the
day before and just keep kind of spitting it out, trying
different ideas and throwing other ideas into the ditch.
"Then it got cold, it got dark early and the bicycle went
into the garage. I said, this is good material, I don't know
what I'm going to do with it but I should at least write it down
for some future use. So I sat down at my computer and I looked
up a few days later and I had 30 pages of notes, I had a really
complete outline. I said wow, how often does this fall into your
lap? But the book still didn't have a voice, I didn't know how
it would sound. So I sat down and said look, I'm just going to
write a chapter - and there was another chapter, and then
another chapter. Next thing I knew I'd written 337,000 words."
Q: So, it was a gift.
A: "Yes. I don't want to say it came from above, but it felt
like that."
Q: Was it all smooth sailing?
A: "Every book has got its challenges. You run into a plot
point that you can't figure out, or a scene that you struggle to
write and have to write 50 times. Writing is 10 percent
inventiveness and creativity, and 90 percent stamina, especially
for long books like these. Of course there were bumps in the
road, there were days when I was frustrated, but for the most
part the thing was a gas to write, and that was true for the
second book as well. I hope it's true for the third."
Q: What's it like to go from literary to genre fiction?
A: "The question that I had going into this was, would I
write differently, given the fact that I was going to write a
book that had certain kinds of plot elements that I'd not worked
with before - a lot of action sequences, things like that. And
what I found very quickly was, you write how you write. I didn't
end up writing differently from the way I would write anything,
my interests were roughly the same. I had a very robust plot to
work from, which was a gas, but I realized very quickly that I
was writing about people, and the things that are important to
me. Things like the bonds between parents and children - I'm a
dad, so that comes up everywhere.
"What I had was a great way for exploring this stuff,
because it seems true to me that people who are running for
their lives can't help but be themselves. It's just a
characterization tool. I found myself back in the presence of
all my concerns as a man and my habits as a writer. It gave
really clean lines to what I was doing."
Q: Was that kind of transition easy all the way?
A: I had to learn how to do some new stuff, basically the
big action sequences. I wanted to write some scenes in which
simply enormous events occur, with a lot of kinetic energy - a
runaway train. In the second book, an attack on the refugee
processing center where there's all these different story
elements and points of view operating simultaneously, and you
have to see things from several angles at once, and you have to
find a rhetoric that still makes it feel like its moving
quickly. All this technical stuff. That was a real challenge, I
had to sit down and really think about that one. One of the
things you get to do as a writer is that you get to learn new
stuff all the time, and I hope that I'm a better writer when I'm
70 than I was when I was 30. That's one of the great things
about a literary career.
Q: Any advice for aspiring writers?
A: "Just like any other job, you need to show up for work.
You need to read a lot, you need to be wise, you need to watch
people. If you try to write 1,000 words a day, as I do, after
100 days you'll look up and have a book. It may be a mess, and
you may have to revise it 50 times, but you can't revise it if
you haven't written it."
