NEW YORK, March 28 Best-selling adventure author
Clive Cussler, who published his first book 40 years ago, is
still entertaining fans. His newest novel, "The Striker,"
released this month, has already sold thousands of copies.
"The Striker," Cussler's 55th book, follows detective Isaac
Bell's investigation into union strikes in early 1900s coal
country.
It contains many of the hallmarks of his earlier work. The
story pits young Bell against another detective and his ruthless
sponsor, both bent on fomenting violence between miners and
industrialists. Bell does his best not to take sides as he has
roughly a week to thwart a potentially bloody uprising.
Cussler, who writes with a co-author, said he will be
producing more books, including one for The Fargo Adventure
series, another for the underwater exploration series The NUMA
Files, and a third for The Oregon Files about Juan Cabrillo and
a special U.S. government sponsored group called the
Corporation.
The 81-year-old author spoke to Reuters about the newest
book, his method of writing and future plans.
Q: Your latest book, which is the sixth in the Isaac Bell
character series, chronicles his early days as a detective at
the Van Dorn agency. Why did you choose to go back in time for
"The Striker"?
A: I had always wanted to do a western, just for fun. I
didn't want to do one with stagecoaches, bandits and horses, and
all that. So I moved it up to 1906 to get in old cars and old
motorcycles, which I collect. The publisher asked me if I could
continue the series because people quite like the hero Isaac
Bell, which led me to write about railroads and mining for this
book.
Q: The plot of the story includes great details about
shipyards and coal mining. What inspired you to use this
backdrop?
A: I wanted to get back to the early 1900s, when steamboats
were still running on the various rivers pushing coal barges.
This was an era that included the Rockefellers, Vanderbilts and
Carnegies, who were heavily involved in coal. Coal was and
remains a pretty big deal, and the more research I did on the
subject, the more fascinating it became. I looked into the
Pullman strikes and strikes around Telluride, which is where I
also own a house. This is really the only series that takes
place around that time.
Q: The conflict between unions and corporate owners has been
longstanding. It seems that the main protagonist, Isaac Bell,
who comes from a privileged background, appeared more partial to
the plight of the working man. Was this intentional?
A: I thought we were probably closer to 50/50. There were
crooks on both sides, and I guess there still are.
Q: Can you provide a preview of what comes next in the Isaac
Bell series? Do you plan to focus more on his younger days or do
you see yourself reverting back to the more established version
of the character?
A: We have fun moving him around. In the next book, we are
going to have him get involved in Prohibition and bootlegging.
That era, of course, comes in a little later.
Q: You have four books coming out this year, including this
one, that involve several of the ongoing characters. How did you
conceive them and what are your plans for new characters? Any
plans to slow down?
A: I should slow down since I am 81. Dirk Pitt was the
series that started it all, and the publishers asked if I could
develop other characters given the success of that series. The
Oregon came from one of the Pitt books and we began developing a
storyline around mercenaries that go around the world like
Mission Impossible and the captain of that ship, Juan Cabrillo.
Isaac Bell came up because the original book, "The Chase,"
did very well. The publishers mentioned that there are very few
husband-and-wife series out there, and so I came up with a
couple that looks for treasure in The Fargo series. This is as
far as I am going to go with new characters, though.
Q: Can you discuss the creative process behind your books?
A: I usually sit down with my co-author, say Jack (Du Brul),
for The Oregon Files and come up with the plot. When I start a
book, I often have the ending in mind but not always the middle,
and we work toward filling it out.
I love to do the research - it's one of my favorite things
about writing. He'll start writing, say 100 pages, and I'll pump
him the information. I get the pages back to do some re-writes,
and that's the process. As he gets back to writing, I may start
working on another book. I wish I could retire but they won't
let me.
