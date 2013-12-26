BOSTON Dec 26 Writer P.S. Duffy wove her
affection for Nova Scotia's maritime culture, a career in
science and a background in history into a debut novel depicting
the trauma of World War One on the psyche and society.
The book, "The Cartographer of No Man's Land," is about a
young would-be artist and his scarred return home after the
Battle of Vimy Ridge, where Canada's victory helped forged its
national identity.
Duffy, a neuroscience writer at the Mayo Clinic in
Minnesota, has also written a textbook and a memoir of her
family's life in China during the Communist revolution.
She spoke with Reuters about her writing life, science and
literature, and the cultural legacy of World War One nearly 100
years after the first shot was fired in 1914.
Q: What is your background in literature and science?
A: I've been writing all my life. My family were
storytellers ... I was writing, even though I was writing
science or essays. And I had poetry published ...
It really wasn't until around 2000, after I had published
this memoir about my family's time in China, that I thought I
will really work on fiction and get a handle on it.
Writing comes easily to me, in terms of putting a sentence
together, crafting a paragraph, the rhythm and the feel of
language. I needed to learn a lot about the basic elements of
fiction, the craft.
Q: How is World War One still culturally relevant?
A: The war stands for this ominous opening to the 20th
century. The world would never be the same, much like Sept. 11
for us. We're still struggling with how this could have
happened. Nobody on either side would ever have predicted the
level of loss.
Q: How did maritime Canada become a central element?
A: I first went to Nova Scotia when I was 10. The minute I
got there, I felt like I had been there before. The minute I got
on a sailboat and squinted up at the mast and coiled the lines,
I felt completely at home. So I always thought, one day I'll
write about it.
I spent a lot of time as a child hanging around people like
some of the characters. I used to stand on the bandstand with
these old salts, and we'd look out and watch the sleek racing
yachts. I still go up there quite a bit.
Q: And the Battle of Vimy Ridge?
A: Canada was a very young country. Vimy Ridge put them on
the world stage. It's like Bunker Hill is for us, or Valley
Forge or Gettysburg.
Q: How did you choose cartography as a wartime duty for your
protagonist, Angus?
A: I chose map-making because of his artistic talent and
because there is a lot of conflict about that. His father
doesn't take that artistic drive seriously.
Because he's a coastal sailor, and because he's very good at
precision in his art, he made adjustments in the charts. It was
natural for him to want to be a cartographer,
The whole thing is metaphoric as well. The experience, as is
probably true with every war, is impossible to really map, or
tie to absolute reality.
Q: Do you see any parallels between Angus'conflict over art,
and your own experience as a science writer and novelist?
A: There is an imaginative aspect to science, because it
makes you ask questions and the answers aren't known. The
language of science is literal. The language of fiction is more
evocative, but they both require equal measures of imagination
and precision.
Q: Magic seems important to this book. Why?
A: There are a lot of spiritual elements in the book. I
would never describe them as magical. But one thing you know
from this war is, there were many fantastical experiences, and
many were shared by many soldiers at once. When the mind is
desperate, or the spirit, then you are opened to elements maybe
beyond our understanding.
Q: How did you pitch it to U.S. publishers?
A: I sold them on the story. I didn't set out to write about
the war. It is a story about the importance of connection. I
wanted to set it in the era of schooner fishing. I knew the
father (Angus) would have a war-related injury, and that this
would affect his relationship with his son.
