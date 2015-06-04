By Verity Watkins
LONDON, June 4 Hermione Eyre's "Viper Wine"
begins in 1632 with Lady Venetia Digby, a famous court beauty --
the A-list celebrity of her day. But Lady Venetia is at a
dangerous age and her looks are failing.
In a desperate attempt to turn back the clock she falls prey
to Viper Wine, a quackery tonic which she must keep a secret
from her alchemist husband, courtier and traveller, Sir Kenelm
Digby.
The book, shortlisted for The Walter Scott Prize for
Historical Fiction 2015, follows Venetia's tortuous attempts to
recreate her heyday.
It also follows a more complex route, powered by Digby's
secret ability to telepathically range through time. He is
frequently accosted with visions of future science, from the
atomic bomb to the Internet.
And Viper Wine's exploration of the arts practiced on women
in the pursuit of beauty and fear of ageing is peppered with
equally time-travelling references -- quotes from Naomi
Campbell, references to plastic surgery, skin peels and snippets
from Wikipedia.
"Having the present day interrupting the historical events
just worked," Eyre said. "It's a baroque novel, so there are all
sorts of flourishes and curlicues."
Eyre talked to Reuters:
Q: What first led you to Venetia Digby?
A: Her painting by Van Dyck. She looks totally peaceful, as
though she is asleep, but she has died from drinking Viper Wine.
Sir Kennelm Digby was so destroyed by her death, he slept with
this portrait on his pillow.
Q: What gave you the idea for the time jumping?
A: Digby feels very modern, he's interested in proto
science, but then I found his alchemical papers. I read up on
alchemy, the eastern wisdom said that time was circular, like
Einstein and infinity. So that planted the idea.
Q: Are the norms for beauty in Venetia's day different from
those today?
A: I think she would have still been a source of fascination
because ultimately it is about character. She wears her beauty
lightly, she's not unattainable, there's something about her
that is anarchic -- she misbehaves, she gets a reputation for
defying convention.
Q: So nothing much has changed for women?
A: Actually it's gotten worse. It is dangerous to believe
that everything can be solved, which is what Venetia does in the
novel. She is bored, frustrated, and shut up in the country --
so there's a lot more wrong with her life than losing her looks.
Q: Did you set out to write a historical novel or a feminist
one?
A: Both. It's partly a warning for the way we are heading as
women, but not didactic because true feminism says you should be
able to make your own choices.
Q: Tell me about Viper Wine, the tonic - did it really
exist?
A: Viper wine is sandalwood, aloes -- the viper element was
probably snake oil. I've included opiates, which gives the
ladies a heightened hallucinogenic experience. That was the
ingredient in a lot of beauty potions that made you feel better,
kept you wanting more.
Q: You imply that Viper wine is almost HRT?
A: In the book, viper wine contains the hormones from a
pregnant mare -- which is true of HRT today.
Q: Are you drawing the conclusion that modern treatments
against ageing are also quackery?
A: I'm definitely sceptical about the beauty industry. I
know what I'm talking about. I was a beauty editor for a
national newspaper so I've thought about it a lot. What you see
happening to Venetia is that consumerism plays on her
insecurities and that is going on today. I think the weird and
wonderful potions that she drinks are not so very far from us.
Look at these 'bee-venom' facials that have appeared.
