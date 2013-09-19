By Elaine Lies
| TOKYO, Sept 19
TOKYO, Sept 19 Jamie Ford admits he was taken
aback by the runaway success of his debut novel "Hotel on the
Corner of Bitter and Sweet" and was sidetracked for a while on
his next work by the self-consciousness this produced.
But an invitation to write a story for a literary event led
to the tale of an orphan boy who thinks he sees his mother in a
movie, which grew into "Songs of Willow Frost", out last week.
Ford revisits historical Seattle in his story of William
Eng, who travels through the Depression-era city in search of
his mother Willow, whom he has not seen since she was carried
half-dead out of their apartment when he was a child.
Ford spoke with Reuters about living up to a debut book that
spent more than two years on the New York Times best seller
list.
Q: How did you come up with the character of Willow?
A: She definitely took some time. I looked at that time
period. I began with the orphanage and began with the character
of William. This was coming 19 years after a flu epidemic and it
seemed like a really volatile time. To place a Chinese woman
here ... I guess I always sympathise with characters who are
caught between worlds. I'm half-Chinese. I either never feel
Chinese enough or never feel Caucasian enough.
It just seemed as if there was a bunch of really interesting
history and Willow was a great character to walk the reader
through all that. Plus, the more I read about (actress) Anna May
Wong, the more I felt for her being a Chinese woman who had
dalliances with white men - producers, directors - but because
of miscegenation laws she could never marry a Caucasian man and
she was really shunned by a lot of the Chinese community.
Q: For this particular book, what were some of the
difficulties of writing and what were the joys?
A: One of the difficulties was, you know, the second book.
Just trusting my gut. That was hard. When I wrote "Hotel" nobody
cared. When I wrote this one there was suddenly a high level of
expectation. The joy was that I'm happy writing. I love the
process, I love the research. Occasionally something unexpected
will happen and a new character will walk onto the stage. I'll
feel "Oh, I've made a new friend today". My wife didn't read the
manuscript until it was completed but I remember telling her
those moments when I really liked this character and I feel
terrible for what I've done to this character. You engage with
them. In my mind, my characters have immortal souls - they're in
some parallel universe, doing their thing. When they get to that
point where they seem fully formed, it's a very joyful moment.
Q: Did you expect "Hotel" to do as well as it did?
A: Yes, I expected it to be a tremendous success and I went
out and bought a Porsche, knowing I could pay for it later. No,
seriously, if I had sold 15,000 copies I would have been over
the moon. My measure for success was to have someone buy it and
like it that didn't share my same last name.
Q: Did it make it harder to write "Willow"?
A: It did. You know, I wrote another book in the middle. I
changed the process a little bit because I was a little wary.
With "Hotel", nobody saw it until it was done. But when I was
100 pages in I showed (the other book) to my wife and my agent
and got a lot of feedback. I left the door open and there were a
lot of cooks in the kitchen and I ended up rewriting it for
about 18 months. It just got to a point where it was all scar
tissue. But in the meantime I would turn in a draft and then I
would be researching the next book, which was this book. Once I
read a couple pages of what I thought might be a good beginning
to this book at the Humanities Washington forum, I showed those
12 hastily scribbled pages to my editor. She loved them and she
said, if you'd like to take a break from the other project and
pursue this, go for it. And I did. It feels as if I vented all
that angst in that other book.
Q: Any advice for aspiring writers?
A: When I have aspiring writers or students ask me for
advice, I've told them to go to a garage sale, buy three really
horrible out-of-print books, pay no more than a quarter apiece
for them and force yourself to read them with a writer's eye. By
doing that, you'll notice mistakes or quick, sloppy writing or
whatever you notice. And you'll notice that in your own writing.
I found that if you think Michael Chabon is a brilliant writer
and that all you read is Michael Chabon, when you try to write,
it's like trying to lose weight and only looking at beauty
magazines. It's really discouraging. That doesn't mean you
should read crap all the time but don't try to play Mozart the
first time you sit down at the piano. Start with scales.
