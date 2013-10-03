By Billy Cheung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 3 More than 40 years after the
release of his international best-selling espionage novel "The
Day of the Jackal," British author Frederick Forsyth has
published another thriller that also focuses on a manhunt for an
assassin.
"The Kill List" draws upon Forsyth's research into some of
the latest advances in counterterrorism to track down a
fictional Muslim terrorist called The Preacher, who somewhat
resembles Anwar al-Awlaki, the real-life al Qaeda militant who
died in a drone strike in Yemen in 2011.
Like "The Day of the Jackal" and three other Forsyth novels,
the film rights for "The Kill List" have already been sold.
Forsyth, 75, spoke to Reuters about the research behind the
book and literary transformations to the big screen.
Q: The novel's plot unfolds in several cities, including
Islamabad and Mogadishu. Can you describe how you put together
such a detailed narrative?
A: For scenes that I have to describe at length, I like to
visit to see first-hand. Of course, there are places where you
cannot literally gain access. In those cases, I usually try to
track down someone who had either been or worked there before.
In preparation for this book, I spent a fair amount of time
around the Washington Beltway, which is a very intensive area
for new consultancy and cyberspace corporations, and then
Pakistan.
The toughest place of all was Mogadishu. I did not like many
of the descriptions that I had read of the area since I did not
think those authors had been there. If I wanted to get this
really right, not just in terms of the geography but the smell
and atmosphere of the place, I had to go there.
I flew down from Istanbul into Somalia and was accompanied
by a bodyguard, who was a fellow Brit and ex-Special Forces. He
was working out of Nairobi but had been down there two or three
times before. He packed a gun under his left armpit and was on
the tarmac waiting for me upon arrival.
We rented a jeep to venture outside what is called "the
camp" for two days. In all, I spent about $50,000 in research
expenses for "The Kill List."
Q: How long did it take you to complete the book given your
thorough research?
A: My books typically take a year to complete. From the
first niggle of an idea until undertaking the research, I would
estimate that process spanning about three months. Then the
direct research takes another six months. Finally, I try to
write 10 pages a day, six days a week after which we wind up
with a 350-page book.
Q: What still motivates you to keep writing more books?
A: For each of the last three books, I keep thinking this
will be it. I am not a compulsive. I do not need to sit down and
drive myself to exhaustion. Quite possibly, I find time goes by
and I get an idea, and it bats around in my mind. I start doing
some basic research to test whether the idea is feasible. Could
something happen, technically or procedurally?
For "The Kill List," I wonder how religious extremists
operate in their part of the world with their own language while
evading capture. How are they found and ultimately eliminated?
Many of the most-wanted terrorists have either been captured or
killed.
I am drawn to the attraction of coming up with a problem and
then finding solutions. This problem-solving lays a potential
foundation for a book.
Q: How much input will you have into filming "The Kill
List"?
A: I ask for none because I know from previous experience
that filmmakers find it extremely tiresome being told what to
do. The comparison is: if you are a full captain flying a jumbo
jet, you do not need some guy from coach coming up to the flight
deck telling you how to fly. They are polite about it but they
don't really want the author coming onto the set.
My wife says, 'I would love to cast this.' But I tell her if
you start to name names, that actor won't get the role.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Will Dunham)