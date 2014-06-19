By Nicholas P. Brown
NEW YORK, June 19 Canadian author Steven
Galloway explores the fickle nature of memory in "The
Confabulist," his book about the life and death of one of the
world's most famous magicians, Harry Houdini.
The book's main character, Martin Strauss, reflects on a
life in which he believes he killed the Hungarian-American
escape artist.
Both Houdini, who died suddenly in 1926 of a ruptured
appendix after being punched repeatedly in the stomach, and
Strauss narrate parts of the tale in which fact and fiction
intermingle and memories cannot be trusted.
Galloway, 38, gained fame for his 2008 bestseller, "The
Cellist of Sarajevo," set during that city's siege in the
mid-1990s. The award-winning book caused a stir when Vedran
Smailovi, a cellist whose story inspired the title, said he was
not contacted about it and should have been compensated for the
use of his image.
"The Confabulist," like "The Cellist," mingles history with
fiction.
Galloway talked to Reuters about writing "The Confabulist,"
meeting Smailovi, and the ways in which lives are shaped by
events that may never have happened.
Q: How did you arrive at that intersection of magic and
memory?
A: Magic has always felt to me like a bit of a metaphor for
life. We like to think our brains are tape recorders, and that
when you're looking for a memory, you're going back into the
record and finding that bit. But that is not how brains work.
Your memory is really some guy making stuff up. I discovered as
an adult that I had whole chunks of memories of things that
didn't happen.
I have a memory of an encounter with an uncle, a really fond
memory, but I discovered later in life this uncle died before I
was born. The more I looked into what psychologists and doctors
know about how the human memory works, the more I became
convinced that our brains are magicians pulling magic tricks on
us all the time.
Q: Do you think confabulations impact our lives just as much
as real memories?
A: Absolutely. There's a question you get as a novelist a
lot. Someone will take a particular detail of a book and ask,
"Did that really happen?" And there's often a profound
disappointment when you say "No, I made it up," as if it's now
of less value. We explore reality through imagining things. I
think it would be wrong not to do that. If you don't do it,
you're cutting off an enormous method we've developed to
understand the world.
Q: Were you always interested in Harry Houdini?
A: My interest in Houdini came out of deciding to write the
book. I knew some basic stuff about him, but I wasn't an expert.
Q: "The Confabulist" deals with the competing world views of
rationalism and spiritualism. Where do you think the book comes
out on that question?
A: Houdini wasn't a believer in spiritualism. He was a
skeptic. I think the tension between the empirical rationalism
that Houdini so loved and the hocus pocus of spiritualism are
metaphors for the idea that truth is neither fact nor fiction.
It can be both or neither.
Q: In "The Cellist of Sarajevo," you drew the ire of Vedran
Smailovi, a real-life Sarajevo cellist. Does an author have any
responsibility to make clear which parts of a novel are
historically accurate or not?
A: I don't think the novelist has any responsibility within
the context of a book to clarify that. One of the differences
between fiction and creative nonfiction is that in fiction, you
have the suspension of disbelief, whereas in creative nonfiction
you don't. ... I think it's pretty clear that I am asking for
suspension of disbelief and getting it from the reader.
Q: You met with Smailovi - did you clear the air?
A: We ultimately agreed to disagree. His beef was that I
referenced his story. The book is not about the cellist. He is
just an image within it. But he felt that I should have paid him
for doing that.
