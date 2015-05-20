BOSTON May 20 A forgotten and unlikely American
hero has been resurrected by author Lou Ureneck in a new book
about the ethnic cleansing of Smyrna, a cosmopolitan gem in the
Ottoman Empire burnt to the ground in 1922.
"The Great Fire", released this month by HarperCollins,
details how a sickly YMCA worker named Asa Jennings spirited
about 250,000 people from certain death by the Turkish national
army. Led by Mustapha Kemal, the army targeted Greeks, Armenians
and other ethnic groups in what Ureneck calls the final act in a
10-year genocide of Christians.
Jennings, a Methodist minister, arrives in Smyrna racked
with fever, a limp, and a spine disease that already robbed him
of several inches of height. The book recounts how he felt God's
hand placed on his shoulder as he doggedly pursued the merchant
ships he would need for an epic rescue of about 250,000 people.
Turkey, which is mostly Muslim, denies any genocide
occurred. Smyrna, known today as Izmir, was rich, sophisticated
and a hub for trading cotton, figs and tobacco. A young
Aristotle Onassis lived there before becoming one of the world's
richest men.
But in September 1922, Smyrna was beset by crisis as
thousands of refugees from the countryside poured into the city
after Kemal's troops routed the Greek army. Despite a harbor
full of warships, including U.S. Navy destroyers, little was
being done to avert the nightmare.
"It was a humanitarian disaster," Ureneck told Reuters in an
interview. That's when Jennings resorted to a bribe, a lie and
an empty threat, as Ureneck writes, to secure merchant vessels
for refugees. The story bears some resemblance to Oskar
Schindler. Steven Spielberg's "Schindler's List" shows how the
rakish Schindler outsmarted the Nazis with bribes and work
programs to save Jews.
Ureneck, a 64-year-old journalism professor at Boston
University, delivers an action-packed narrative. But it is the
YMCA worker Jennings, who went to Smyrna to teach sports and
Christian values to young men, that stands out.
Ureneck's previous two books, "Backcast" and "Cabin", are
memoirs that center on a flyfishing trip with his son in Alaska
and building a cabin with his brother in Maine.
But Ureneck, who had read about Jennings and thought there
must be more to his story, became convinced that he was the man
to tell it.
"I have another personal story that I want to tell and had
already begun it, but I decided I wanted to tell the Asa
Jennings' story first," Ureneck said.
(Editing by Christian Plumb)