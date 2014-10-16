PARIS Oct 16 When France's left-leaning daily
Liberation newspaper devoted a cover and two full pages last
month to a book on geography, author Christophe Guilluy
understood that his message was reaching a wider audience than
his peers in the field.
The book, a geographical study entitled "The Peripheral
France", has set off a heated debate in the media and in the
hallways of French power about a country beset by high
unemployment and facing the rapid rise of Marine Le Pen's
far-right National Front party.
Guilluy's argument is simple, yet provocative: an ostensibly
unified country is, in fact, split in two, between rich,
globalised, culturally vibrant cities like Paris and Lyon, and a
depressed "periphery" being left behind.
The latter, which he says covers most of the population,
never caught up with big cities plugged into a global market for
jobs and investment. Instead, the largely white, working class
inhabitants -- former mine and factory workers many of them --
of small- and mid-sized towns, suburbs and rural areas have seen
their jobs and livelihoods steadily eroded, to the point where
they no longer share political ideas with their big city peers.
Guilluy argues the inhabitants of this "peripheral France"
could be worse off than people living in the immigrant-heavy
"banlieues" (city suburbs), that have loomed large in public
debate, because they are more isolated from economic centres.
As a result of the split, Guilluy says most of the country
has lost faith in the mainstream centre-right and centre-left
politicial parties, which tend to concentrate on the big cities,
and are turning toward the far-right National Front party.
Guilluy's analysis is catching on, and not just in France,
where his book sold 13,000 copies in two weeks, nearly five
times the average for a geography book, publisher Flammarion
said.
The geographer has briefed advisers to President Francois
Hollande and given talks to European ambassadors about his
findings. Their response to his grim view of French society?
"The split exists in our countries, too."
Q: What do you describe as "peripheral France"?
A: Peripheral France encompasses 60 percent of the
population. It's small towns, suburbs and rural zones. It's
everything that is far from a globalised metropolis. It's the
vast, hidden, forgotten part of the country that lacks jobs,
prospects, any sense of connection with the political class in
Paris. For people who live in this part of France, there is no
political party offering any sort of social or economic
alternative truly adapted to their problems. The only party
trying to speak to them is the National Front, and even they
only capture a minority of their votes.
Officials in peripheral France know they are facing gigantic
social problems. They are looking for answers, for an economic
model that could help their communities complement the
globalised economies of the big metropolises. But so far, nobody
has anything to offer them.
Q: Are you suggesting that too much has been made of the
"banlieues" as a social problem?
A: A lot of research has been done on the "banlieues", and
at some point people forgot that the banlieues were not the only
depressed areas of the country. I'm not saying that the
banlieues are doing super well and that everything else is going
badly. I'm saying that there is a different reality, which is
that the vast majority of people who are struggling do not live
in the suburbs, but far from major city centres.
Q: If France's mainstream politicians are so out of touch
with "peripheral France", will the far-right prevail?
A: After meeting with government ministers, I can see that
they are starting to understand the situation. They can see that
it's not just me talking about this gulf, but also researchers
in Britain, in the Netherlands, even in Switzerland. It's easy
to see because when you place a map of voting patterns over a
map of these peripheral areas, you can see just where so-called
"populist" parties are emerging around Europe.
Q: Your book drew a lot of criticism from left-wing
commentators and academics. Why?
A: I learned that the experts who had criticised the book
(in Liberation) had not, in fact, read it. There is also a
question of academic bastions. I am not part of the academic
establishment, I don't belong to a political party, and I've had
media attention, which is unbearable.
Q: Have you caught the attention of France's leaders?
A: I've spoken to advisers of (Socialist President) Hollande
who had read the book. What they said was that if we don't start
to move in your direction, to deal with these issues
politically, then the left is going to die. The problem is: how
does the left talk to the working class? When I talk to people
in peripheral France about their problems, they talk about
employment, Europe, Brussels, globalisation, immigration. But
those who guard the temple doors on the left don't want to talk
about immigration...
However, if they don't find a way to talk about it, there is
going to be a real implosion of the Socialist party, probably
starting with the base. They have to move quickly: right now,
the National Front calls itself the number one party in France.
They are catching up quickly to the mainstream parties.
(Editing by Michael Roddy and Janet Lawrence)