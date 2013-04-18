By Melissa Akin
MOSCOW, April 18
MOSCOW, April 18 Some of the world's biggest
fortunes were made and lost when the fall of the Soviet Union
threw together a motley gang of brash young tycoons, hard-bitten
oilmen and KGB veterans to scrabble for riches amidst the rubble
of the Soviet oil industry.
"The iron curtain did not go down, Russians like to say, it
went up," says Georgetown professor Thane Gustafson in "Wheel of
Fortune: The Battle for Oil and Power in Russia", a drama of
chance and personality which ultimately determined the fate of
Russia's oil.
On that stage Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a Communist youth leader
trained as a scientist, created Russia's first modern
corporation, then lost his fortune and his freedom to a
resurgent Russian state led by Vladimir Putin and his allies.
Gustafson, a Georgetown professor who also heads Russian and
Caspian energy research at industry consultancy IHS Cera, spoke
with Reuters about the personalities and circumstances which
shaped the fate of Russia's modern petrostate.
Q: How could chance play such a big part in the fate of such
enormous wealth?
A: It has a lot to do with these things because things were
so disrupted and strong personalities emerged. But even during
the Putin years, because so much depends on the people in charge
of various factions and interest groups, personality remains
very fundamental.
Q: What did Putin have to work with when he became president
upon Boris Yeltsin's resignation in 1999? How has he managed
with the hand he was dealt?
A: He was, politically speaking, almost naked. Usually when
a politician reaches that high an office he has been in business
for decades, has an assemblage of allies, a favour bank he can
draw on, a sense of who his friends and enemies are.
Putin didn't have any of those things. He had to form a team
in very short order. He turned to people he had known and worked
with, mainly from St Petersburg and largely from two groups of
people - the former security people of St. Petersburg and the
emerging business elite in St. Petersburg.
At an early stage he laid out a vision of state action for
the rebuilding of Russian power and greatness in the world and
first of all was the re-centralisation of power and authority.
As far as the energy sector is concerned, clearly energy
would be at the centre of that thinking, simply because of the
role that energy has always played as a source of revenue and a
source of power.
Q: You knew Khodorkovsky as the CEO of the Yukos oil company
(Russia's biggest oil company), before he was jailed for tax
fraud. What do you remember most about him?
A: Although he was highly educated, he had a degree in
chemical engineering from a leading institute in Moscow, at the
same time he was completely untutored in conventional business
skills and was completely new to the outside world. A brilliant
man, no doubt, but he was reinventing the wheel as he went
along, and there were some things he got brilliantly wrong. One
thing was that he thought that he would get much more help from
the West in his political battles at home than he got, than he
could possibly get.
To a considerable extent the ability of Khodorkovsky to take
over Yukos was the result of the weakness of the Soviet-era
oilman who was previously in charge. So that too was a factor of
personality.
Q: What was the role of chance and personality in the
transformation of (state oil company) Rosneft into a national
champion with BP as a shareholder, from a repository for third
rate oil assets which could not find a buyer?
A: In 1998 there was a (financial) crisis, the Asian flu. In
the wake of that nobody was buying oil companies, least of all
worthless oil companies.
Then along came from Sakhalin this completely unknown man,
like the stranger riding out of the West in the Western movies,
except this man rode out of the east. "Oil man from Sakhalin
takes over worthless oil company," that would have been the
headline of the time.
But (former Rosneft CEO) Sergei Bogdanchikov was lucky and
artful enough to make his case to Putin and to the Kremlin that
they needed a national oil company, and to make himself the
instrument of Putin's recentralisation of the oil industry.
(Reporting by Melissa Akin)