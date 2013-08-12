NEW YORK Aug 12 Britain's E.L. James, the
writer of the "Fifty Shades of Grey" series of erotic novels,
has made it onto the Forbes list of the world's top-earning
authors - landing in first place.
James, a former television executive, surpassed regulars on
the list, including James Patterson, Danielle Steel and Stephen
King, with estimated earnings of $95 million in the year to June
2013, thanks to the titillating trilogy.
"The e-book format was a key factor, giving readers an easy
way to purchase sex-filled sequels - and a discreet way to read
them in public," according to forbes.com.
Former No. 1 Patterson came in second with earnings of $91
million, while Suzanne Collins, the author of "The Hunger Games"
and the five-book series "The Underland Chronicles," was a
distant third at $55 million.
The 2012 "The Hunger Games" blockbuster film, an adaptation
of the novel, grossed $684 million worldwide.
Fox TV talk show host Bill O'Reilly, the author of "Killing
Lincoln" and "Killing Kennedy," came in fourth with $28 million
and Steel, with 128 book titles to her credit, was No. 5 with
$26 million.
Dan Brown's "Inferno" was the best-selling book of 2013 so
far, putting him in ninth place with $22 million. King just made
it into the top 10 with earnings of $20 million. The hit U.S. TV
series "Under the Dome" is based on King's science fiction novel
of the same name.
Forbes based its rankings on estimates on sales data,
publishing figures and industry sources. The full list can be
found here
